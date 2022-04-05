Central Nova MP Sean Fraser sees many Benefits of Liberal-NDP Collaboration

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he sees a lot of positives to the recent agreement by the

Liberals and the NDP to collaborate. The two parties reached a confidence-and-supply agreement. Under the deal, the NDP will support the Liberal minority government to keep it in power until 2025, in exchange for a commitment from the Liberals to act on key NDP priorities.

Fraser says the agreement will bring stability to Parliament, but will also allow several priorities to move forward.

Fraser says he’s heard frustration from constituents about the divisive nature of politics; they would like parties work together to advance policies that would have an impact on their lives. Fraser says this is a positive step for parties working together on projects that will help Canadians