Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Sees Tremendous Potential with nstitute for Innovation in Health at St. FX University

Jul 11, 2024 | Local News

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s excited about the opportunities with the new Institute for Innovation in Health at St. FX.

Photo: (l-r) Dr. Joe Apaloo, Dean of Science; Hon. Sean Fraser ’06 Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada, MP for Central Nova; Mrs. Mona Dahdaleh; Dr. Victor Dahdaleh ‘15, Philanthropist; Dr. Andy Hakin, StFX President and Vice Chancellor; Dennis Flood ’80, Chair of StFX Board of Governors; Hon Michelle Thompson ’06, Minister of Health and Wellness, MLA for Antigonish; Katie Wilson, StFX Student Union VP of Finance and Operations; Dr. Amanda Cockshutt, Academic Vice-President and Provost. (St. FX University photo)

A ground-breaking for the home for the Institute, Victor Philip Dahdeleh Hall, was held on the university campus last week

The facility will house programs such as human kinetics, nutrition, and psychology, along with graduate programs.  

It is expected the building will be open in the winter of 2027. The total cost is over $60 million.   The Dahdaleh family contributed $15 million to the project, the largest single donation to the university by a private donor.

 Last spring, the province provided $37.4 million to support the research institute, while the federal government provided $8 million in funding to the Xaverian Commons project, which encompasses the Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Hall


