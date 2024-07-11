Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Sees Tremendous Potential with nstitute for Innovation in Health at St. FX University

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s excited about the opportunities with the new Institute for Innovation in Health at St. FX.
A ground-breaking for the home for the Institute, Victor Philip Dahdeleh Hall, was held on the university campus last week
The facility will house programs such as human kinetics, nutrition, and psychology, along with graduate programs.
It is expected the building will be open in the winter of 2027. The total cost is over $60 million. The Dahdaleh family contributed $15 million to the project, the largest single donation to the university by a private donor.
Last spring, the province provided $37.4 million to support the research institute, while the federal government provided $8 million in funding to the Xaverian Commons project, which encompasses the Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Hall