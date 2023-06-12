Central Nova MP Sean Fraser signs point to a Worrying Season for Wildfires in Nova Scotia

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says all signs point to a worrying season for wildfires in Nova

Scotia. Fraser says in northern Nova Scotia officials are watching for further fires this season.

Fraser says the federal government has been providing a number of supports to the efforts to fight the wildfires in the province, including aerial surveillance. He says the Coast Guard has sent helicopters and provided crew comfort trailers, there’s been cooperation between various levels of government to secure landing rights at military bases for water bombers, and there’s a matching program from the federal and provincial governments for every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross.

As well, Fraser says there’s also easier access to Employment Insurance, and measures to get travel documents replaced quickly such as passports