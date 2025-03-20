Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Speaks to Pictou County Chamber of Commerce as the end of His Term Nears

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser gave what he expects will be his last formal appearance as representative for the area during Wednesday`s annual general meeting for the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce.

Fraser said one of the first events he attended as an MP was a chamber dinner in 2015, adding he wished the candidates vying for the Central Nova seat a cordial and civil campaign. He also pointed to the benefits of the chamber outside of the economy.

Fraser said he had front row tickets for the better part of a decade to see how communities really advance their interests, noting it`s when communities take a leadership role and don`t leave it government or elected representatives.

He called the last 10 years a wild ride, adding it`s been unbelievable to see what the community went through and then see the community come out stronger than it was. Fraser said the province and the community has become one of the fastest growing in the country.