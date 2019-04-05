Central Nova MP Sean Fraser to be Presented with Award from Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health

The Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health is recognizing a local MP for his work

in advancing the national mental health agenda.

The alliance will present Central Nova MP Sean Fraser with the Parliamentarian Award during a National Mental Health Week event on May 7. A release from the alliance states Fraser is a long-time supporter of community driven initiatives and was a strong supporter of Bill C-211 to develop a national mental health framework for veterans and first responders.

Fraser said he was humbled to be chosen for the award. Fraser said he was introduced to the mental health concerns for first responders and veterans early in his mandate. He also thanked John Garth MacDonald for bringing the issue to his attention and his work with Helping the Helpers, an event Fraser attends.

Fraser said he feels people are moving towards giving mental health and wellness the recognition it deserves. He also thanked everyone who works in improving access to mental health care, noting it’s not always easy.