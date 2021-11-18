Central Nova MP Sean Fraser to Monitor Leaders Summit in Washington on Immigration and Refugee Related Issues

Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser will be watching a meeting this week of

North America’s top leaders in Washington closely. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will sit down with his counterparts from the United States and Mexico Thursday to discuss a variety of issues of mutual interest.

Fraser says one of the topics on the agenda he’ll be interested in is migration in North America. Fraser says that includes access to human capital to fill gaps in the labour force and resettlement of refugees.

Also on the agenda for the leaders summit will be rebuilding the economy in the wake of COVID-19 and climate change.