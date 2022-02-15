Central Nova MP Sean Fraser to Several Measures to deal with ongoing Challenges of COVID-19 being Implemented by Federal Government

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a number of measures have either been adopted or will soon

be before the House of Commons to assist Canadians in weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fraser says many of the measures were outlined in the economic and fiscal update tabled before Christmas.

Fraser says many of the measures deal with continued challenges related to the pandemic

Fraser says extensions are also being extended to the small business loan program to allow more time for businesses to pay back the loan while still claiming a forgivable portion of that loan. There’s also money for provinces to allow for improvements to school ventilation systems and proof of vaccine initiatives as well as rapid tests, personal protective equipment and COVID related medical supplies.