Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Tours Newly Opened Section of Highway 104 Twinning

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s pleased to see another section of the Highway 104

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser with Barney’s River Fire Chief Joe MacDonald (from Central Nova MP Sean Fraser’s Facebook Page)

twinning between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish opened.

The section, a 10-kilometre stretch of brand new four-lane divided highway over Weaver’s Mountain opened last week.  Another two-kilometre stretch to James River has also been completed.

Fraser took a ride along the new section with Barney’s River Fire Chief Joe MacDonald, who long advocated government officials to twin the highway.

 

The newly twinned Highway 104 is expected to be fully open to drivers later this summer.

 

The project will cost $364.3 million.  The province has committed $274.3 million to the twinning, while the federal government will spend $90 million from its National Trade Corridors Fund.