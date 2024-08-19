Central Nova MP Sean Fraser visits Antigonish Mosque follow A Pair of Hate-Motivated Incidents

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser paid a visit to a mosque in Antigonish following two hate-motivated incidents in the town last month.

One of the incidents occurred on July 28th, where a man was seen leaving garbage and urine at the entrance to a mosque in Antigonish. A few days earlier, RCMP officers learned that a man was recording a group of women and children on a mobile device. When a woman in the group asked him to stop, he made threats and comments related to the perceived race and background of the group members. He left on foot and did not follow through on the threats.

Last week officers arrested an Antigonish man on charges of Causing a Disturbance and Mischief Motivated by Bias, Prejudice or Hate. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on October 16th.

Fraser says while we agree racism has no place in our community, words may not be enough.

Fraser says when we see someone charged with a hate-motivated crime, it shows we have some work to do. Fraser visited the mosque on Friday to offer his support and to understand what role the government may have to bring the community together to ensure everyone feels welcome, regardless of their race, religion and origin.