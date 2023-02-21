Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Welcomes Latest Employment Numbers

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he likes what he sees in the latest jobs numbers.

Fraser says it’s quite common in January to see a dip in employment numbers, after temporary staff numbers drop in the retail sector following the run up to Christmas.

However, Fraser says employment numbers actually rose in January.

Fraser says while some are struggling, the economy is holding up better than any other country in the world. Fraser says it gives him optimism the economy will be positioned to be able to deal with some of the uncertainties that some are feeling.