Central Nova MP Sean Fraser welcomes Measures to make the National School Food Program Permanent

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced measures from the upcoming federal budget aiming to lower costs and protect needed programs.

The measure include starting automatic federal benefits for the 2026 tax year reaching up to 5.5 million low-income Canadians by the 2028 tax year. The Canadian Revenue Agency will automatically file these individuals’ taxes to ensure they receive government benefits for which they qualify. Two others include making the National School Food Program permanent to provide meals for up to 400,000 children and renewing the Canada Strong Pass for the holidays and for summer 2026 so children and young families can discover Canada with lower costs. It will be renewed from December 12, 2025, to January 15, 2026, and then again for summer 2026.

Central Nova Sean Fraser said making the lunch program permanent will help keep students fed and reduce food costs for their families.

Fraser said there will be more announcements and measures coming from the upcoming federal, adding they will reflect the themes the government campaigned on including making life more affordable, standing up for Canada, and building an economy that can stand on its own two feet.