Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Welcomes New Housing Incentive Program will also encourage Development in Rural Areas

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is pleased a new federal program aimed at encouraging housing development has a rural component.

The Housing Accelerator Fund’s aim is to have 100,000 new housing units built over the next few years. Fraser says one of the provisions he likes in the fund is a carve-out for rural communities.

Fraser says as excited as he is with this new program, he’ll be happier to see the first new houses built under this fund. The program is being administered by Canada Mortgage and Housing.