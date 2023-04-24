Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Welcomes the Start of Construction of Pictou Culture Hub Project

This entry was posted in News on .

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s pleased to see construction begin on the Pictou Culture

Conceptual drawing for the deCoste Centre for Arts and Creativity, which will include the Pictou Library and the deCoste Performing Arts Centre. (from https://www.culturehubpc.ca)

Hub project.   The development will see the Decoste Performing Arts Centre and the Pictou Library combined under one roof.

The tender for the project was awarded earlier this month to Iron Maple Constructors of Dartmouth.

Fraser says after a lot of planning, it’s good to see work underway.

The new facility includes accessibility, expanded meeting and event space, improved ability to host visual art exhibits, a creative area for children and families, a makerspace showcasing new technologies, and improvements like enhanced and expanded washrooms and parking.

In addition, there will be dedicated studio space for arts and culture activities such as exhibits and workshops.

This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia.