Central Nova MP Sean Fraser wins four categories in an Annual Survey about Members of Parliament

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was given some high marks by a publication that specializes on

news from Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Each year the Hill Times conducts a survey about Members of Parliament.

Fraser received top marks in four categories, named as best public speaker, best Question Period Cabinet Minister, most effective Cabinet Minister in media scrums and best MP to work for.

Fraser says it is nice to be recognized.

Fraser says he’s particularly pleased with being chosen as the best MP to work for.

Fraser, during a weekly interview with XFM also offered congratulations to his sister Mary in Antigonish, who welcomed a new baby last night, adding he’s proud of her and thrilled to have a new niece in the family.