Central Nova MP supports new pharmacare bill

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government’s new pharmacare bill will improve the quality of care Canadians receive.

The bill was introduced in the House of Commons last Thursday by Health Minister Mark Holland. It’s the first step towards a possible pharmacare program.

Fraser says the program is starting with two important medications.

The legislation provides a road map on how the government plans to get to a pharmacare program. The first step is to negotiate the two drugs with provinces and territories. Holland says he’s confident to accomplish that by the next election.