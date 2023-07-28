Central Nova MP takes part in Atlantic Growth Strategy meeting

Earlier this month, federal ministers and Atlantic premiers met to discuss the advantages and opportunities for the Atlantic region through renewed Atlantic Growth Strategy priorities.

Beginning in the summer of 2016, the Atlantic Growth Strategy (AGS) was created by the federal government and the Atlantic provincial governments to help accelerate the growth of Atlantic Canada’s economy.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was one of the federal ministers involved in the meeting, which took place in Moncton on July 18.

Fraser said other discussions included a cleaner electricity grid that will provide a more sustainable economy and attract investment from companies looking to sell products to customers who want to know they are buying environmentally sustainable products.

Atlantic Canada continues to see extraordinary economic and population growth, said Fraser, and the different levels of government working together will help make the most of this moment in time.