Central Nova MP Visits Several Openings and Announces Funding for Pictou County Partnership

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser visited several grand openings and funding announcements in Pictou County Friday.

The Jitney Bridge officially re-opened Friday, part of the Jitney Trail that flows into Nova Scotia’s Blue Route Cycling Trail. It was destroyed by fire in 2020. The federal government contributed $220,000 to the Town of Pictou rebuild the bridge.

Fraser also announced $150,000 for the Pictou County Partnership to work alongside Pictou County Pride to help entrepreneurs from the LGBTQ2+ community to start businesses or scale up businesses they have now.

Fraser was also on hand for the grand opening of a new pickleball facility was held in River John today. Fraser says the sport is exploding, gaining interest from all ages. Fraser adds he looks forward to exploring what further supports the federal government can provide so more communities can become involved.