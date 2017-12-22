Central Nova MP watching NAFTA Negotiations with Interest

The MP for Central Nova says that NAFTA negotiations have been both interesting and difficult for him. Sean Fraser says his background in International Dispute Resolution make this round of negotiations with the United States difficult because of lack on control from Canada’s side.

Fraser says that the current Trump administration’s “America First” approach to trade has made NAFTA talks a very one sided affair:

Fraser says he is impressed with the current government’s ability to keep everyone with a stake in the file informed and well educated. Fraser added that Canada is the number 1 exporter for products in 35 states.