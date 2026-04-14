Central Turf Field in Antigonish Damaged Over the Weekend

Town of Antigonish officials say there was noticeable damage done to the Central Turf Field over the weekend.
The town in a social media post says the turf field is an important community asset, and incidents like this, intentional or not, can impact access for everyone who relies on the field for recreation, sport and community events.
The post includes a couple of pictures, showing tire tracks on a portion of the field, apparently made by an ATV.
If you were in the area when the incident occurred or have any information, the town asks you email recreation@townofantigonish.ca.