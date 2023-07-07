CEO of Paqtnkek’s Bayside Development Corporation among the Appointees to St. FX University Board of Governors

A local business leader is among five new appointments to St. FX University’s Board of

Governors.

One of the new members of the board is the CEO of the Bayside Development Corporation Rose Paul. Bayside is the operator of the Bayside Travel Centre at the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation. Paul is also the Director of Lands and Economic Development at Paqtnkek. Paul, valedictorian of the Coady Institute’s inaugural Indigenous Women in Community Leadership Program in 2011 was named by Atlantic Business Magazine as one of Atlantic Canada’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Business this year. Paul will serve on the board for three years.

Also appointed to the board for three year terms are retired senior federal government executive Alfred LeBlanc; and Greg MacEachern, a political commentator, who has served in a variety of senior advisory roles in municipal, provincial and federal politics and leads consulting company KAN Strategies.

Two St. FX students were also appointed to the board for one year terms, Students Union President Sophia Fabiano and third year Economics student Francisco Chang.