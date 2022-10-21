Ceremony in honour of a local sailor who Died in HMCS Kootenay Explosion to Be Held This Weekend

A ceremony honouring the life of a local man who died in the explosion of the HMCS Kootenay will take place this weekend in Union Centre.

The Municipality of Pictou County will host a dedication ceremony this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at

the Union Centre Hall, 1 Salter Road, Pictou County, in honour of Chief Petty Officer, 2nd Class William Alfred Boudreau who died October 23, 1969, at sea.

Chief Petty Officer Boudreau was born in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia and enlisted in the Canadian Navy in 1951. He was working in the engine room of the HMCS Kootenay, a Canadian destroyer escort, which was taking part in exercises in the Eastern Atlantic, 210 miles west of Plymouth, England, when an explosion occurred.

Nine men, including Chief Petty Officer Boudreau, died, because of their injuries from the explosion. He was buried at sea near Plymouth following a memorial service attended by 500 sailors, admirals, and senior officers at the Dartmoor Church, in Devonport, England.

In 2019, a request was put into the province’s Geographic Information Services to have brook named after him. A brook was selected, a public consultation took place, and the name of Billy Boudreau Brook was approved. Official provincial signage was placed at the brook, which is in Union Centre, and the Municipality of Pictou County had plaques placed on the provincial sign, outlining Chief Petty Officer Boudreau’s military history.

Chief Petty Officer Boudreau’s family is expected to attend Saturday’s ceremony along with other surviving family members of military personnel from the HMCS Kootenay, as well as members of the military and legion. Dress is casual, but veterans are encouraged to wear their medals. Everyone is invited to attend.