CHAD Transit to Purchase Five New Vehicles, with Federal and Provincial Government Help

Central Highlands Association for the Disabled is getting some help to purchase five new vehicles.

Federal Immigration Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Provincial Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister and Pictou Central MLA Pat Dunn, New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks and CHAD Executive Director Danny MacGillivray announced joint funding of $869,650 for the project. The federal government will spend up to $695,720 on the project, while province is committing $173,930.

The new vehicles, four new buses and one ten passenger vehicle, will allow CHAD to offer increased transit service coverage across Pictou County, extending its door-to-door, scheduled runs and charter transportation services. It will also increase accessibility for vulnerable populations, including those living with disabilities and seniors.