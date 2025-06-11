Chair of the Board of Directors of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home says Construction of a new Nursing Home is the Result of the Efforts of Many

It marks the beginning of construction of a new RK MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish.

A number of dignitaries were on hand for a ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday at the site where the new facility will be built, on a 13-acre lot on the Church Street Extension.

The chair of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home Board, Camilla Benoit says a project as large as this is the result of the contributions of many.

Also acknowledged for their significant contributions are the Sisters of St. Martha, an organization rooted in resident centred care.

The nursing home is set to be open in the winter of 2028.