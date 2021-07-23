Challenger Baseball and Town of Antigonish collaborate on Improving Accessibility to Public Play Spaces

A partnership between the town of Antigonish and Challenger Baseball resulted in a new

initiative Let’s All Play, a drive to improve access to the area’s public play spaces. The parties are working to set up a list of wanted accessibility improvements wanted by the community. The partnership will tackle a new project each year splitting the costs between the town and challenger baseball, with funds donated going towards the Challenger Baseball contribution.

Challenger Baseball’s Randy Crouse said it makes sense to partner with the town on these projects.

For this year, organizers a looking to build a concrete pathway down to the Sandlot Baseball Field. They estimate the cost at around $9,000. Any money that is raised over and above the $9,000 will be earmarked for future accessibility projects.

Those looking to donate can visit the Town of Antigonish Web site.