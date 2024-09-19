Changes announced to Canada Student Grants and Canada Student Loans Programs

Some changes are being made to the federal government’s Canada Student Grants and Canada Student Loans Programs.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the two programs play an important role, and the changes are being made to reflect some of the challenges students are facing.

Fraser says there’s also changes to assistance to mature students,

Fraser says the program is removing credit screening for students returning to the classroom who are aged 22 or higher. Fraser says it’s an incentive to encourage them to return to school if they want to choose a different career