Changes are coming to rural libraries

A local library initiative aims to increase ease of use.

Eric Stackhouse, chief Librarian for the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library, says work on the new One Card program started about two years ago, noting people involved in Nova Scotia public libraries felt it was time to simplify the system and create a better experience for library users. Stackhouse said One Card is an initiative from eight Nova Scotia regional library boards with the Nova Scotia provincial library also involved in the partnership.

Stackhouse said the current system regulating materials and loans will be replaced with an easy to use, state of the art system which he said will be one of the best library systems in the world. He said users will get unfettered access to collections across the province.

Stackhouse said while Halifax is not included at the moment, he said talks will continue when the new system is implemented. He also said more exciting news is coming soon.