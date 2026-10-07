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Changes Planned for Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury

Oct 7, 2026 | Local News

Changes are coming to Port Hawkesbury’s main thoroughfare.  

At last night’s monthly public meeting, Interim Manager of Engineering and Public Works, Sajin John talked about changes planned for Reeves Street.  

John said that traffic signal upgrades are coming to the Pitt Street intersection, and a crosswalk is being added in front of the Sobey’s store.  

Noting the town has been working closely with Nova Scotia Public Works, which is leading the project, he called it a “nice upgrade.” 
 

The town also announced traffic changes to the Reeves Street and Embree Island Road area. 

Maps detailing the changes in the Reeves Street area of Port Hawkesbury

In the Reeves Street section, the town said changes include new pavement markings and dedicated turning lanes, as well as the closure of the east end of Embree Island Road at Reeves Street. As a result, the town said the east end of Embree Island Road will be converted to a turning area and vehicles will no longer be able to enter or exit Embree Island Road at this location. Access will continue to be available from the existing west access to Reeves Street, they noted.   

The town said the new traffic configuration will also include dedicated left-turn lanes for west access to Embree Island Road, the NSCC Strait Area Campus driveway, and MacMaster Road. They said this will also entail the closure of the existing right-turn slip lane from Reeves Street to Granville Street via the Granville Street north bridge, as well as a dedicated right-turn lane from Reeves Street onto Granville Street via the Granville Street south bridge.   

The town said Nova Scotia Public Works is expected to carry out the pavement marking and traffic changes over the next few weeks and added that the changes are being made to enhance traffic safety and provide a clearer traffic configuration.  

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