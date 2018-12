With changes to the federal Income Tax Act looming, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said

town council discussed changes to their stipends. As of January 1, all of a municipal officer’s income will be taxable, whereas currently one-third is not taxable.

Boucher said they will probably increase the stipends enough to cover the loss in taxes, adding there won’t be an increase to their take home. She said the local changes will coincide with the federal changes.