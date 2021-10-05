Changes to Pictou County’s Land Use By-Law and Municipal Planning Strategy Include Regulations on Wind Turbines

Pictou County Council has passed final reading of changes to the land-use by-law and municipal planning strategy to include regulations on wind turbines. Warden Robert Parker says this was the end of a process that took nearly three years, balancing the interests of landowners and the wind industry.

The regulations cover three classes of wind power: Micro Turbines, which produce less than 10 kilowatts of electricity; Small Turbines, which produce between 10 and 50 kilowatts; and Utility, for all turbines producing more than 50 kilowatts of power. The regulations go into effect after a provincial review, which will take at most 60 days, determines there are no conflicts with other provincial land-use rules.