Chapel Island Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

The RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Chapel Island man with child pornography offences.

The Child Exploitation Unit, with assistance from the Richmond County District RCMP and RCMP Digital Forensic Services, searched a home on Chapel Island at Potlotek First Nation on February 8th. Police searched the home after being alerted by a social media application that child pornography had been transmitted on their service.

28-year-old William Johnson Burke was arrested at home and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and Transmitting Child Pornography. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 11th.