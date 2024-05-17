Charges Laid after a Child Pedestrian is Struck by a Vehicle in Wagmatcook

Victoria County District RCMP charged a driver with a Motor Vehicle Act offence following a collision with a child pedestrian in Wagmatcook.

On Tuesday, at approximately 6:20 p.m., RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a collision on Pierro Lane. RCMP officers learned that a child playing on the side of the roadway, on a small non-motorized ride-on toy, was struck by a Ford F-150 that veered across the road when the driver fell asleep.

The pedestrian, a girl under the age of ten, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

The driver of the Ford, a 47-year-old Wagmatcook man, did not suffer physical injuries. He was charged with Failing to Drive or Operate a Motor Vehicle in a Careful and Prudent Manner under the Motor Vehicle Act.

At this time, alcohol and speed are not believed to have been a factor.