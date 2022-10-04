Charges Laid after a Disturbance involving a Firearm in Pictou County Over the Weekend

Two Hedgeville men face charges following an incident over the weekend.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on September 30, Pictou County District RCMP, along with the RCMP Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services, responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm on Hedgeville Road in Hedgeville, Pictou County.

Officers learned that two men who are known to each other were arguing outside of a residence in the 600 block of Hedgeville Road. During the confrontation, one of the men showed a firearm and fired one shot into the air. The second man then ran off and hid in a nearby area.

Just before officers arrived, the armed man retreated into his residence and secured the firearm. Upon arrival, officers set up containment then began talking with the man, convincing him to come outside of the residence where he was taken into custody. A short time later, an RCMP police service dog team located the second man nearby and arrested him. No one was injured during the incident.

The first man, a 33-year-old of Hedgeville, was held in custody overnight. He was released on conditions and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on December 19th, at 9:30 a.m. to face firearms charges.

The second man, Brandon Joseph Ward, a 38-year-old from Hedgeville, faces a charge of failing to comply with a release order. He was held in custody and was set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court Monday.

As part of the ongoing investigation, nine firearms and ammunition, located at the residence, were turned over to police.