Charges laid after an Antigonish Man Was Assaulted

Antigonish RCMP are investigating after an incident left a man with critical injuries over the weekend.

On Saturday, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Antigonish RCMP responded to an address on Main St. in Antigonish. Police said a pair of males got into an altercation after leaving a nightclub in the area. The victim, a 21-year-old from Antigonish, was struck in the head and fell to the ground. The injured male was transported by EHS to hospital and then airlifted to the QEII hospital in Halifax with critical injuries.

The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Hopewell, was arrested without incident. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault. He was released from custody and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on May 26 at 9:30 a.m.