Charges Laid after Car Crashes into Waycobah RCMP Detachment

Inverness County District RCMP charged a woman following a collision into an RCMP Detachment.

At approximately 2:44 a.m. Thursday morning, RCMP received a report of an impaired driver travelling on Highway 105 at a high rate of speed towards Waycobah.

RCMP officers learned that the driver had stolen a black Chevrolet Equinox and was heading towards the Waycobah RCMP Detachment.

An RCMP officer found the Equinox, which fled westbound on Reservation Road. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver refused to pull over.

RCMP say the driver of the Equinox turned the vehicle around to face the police car. Then drove quickly past the cruiser, very close to the passenger side of it, causing the officer to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The driver then took off towards the Waycobah RCMP Detachment at a high rate of speed, crossing the detachment’s lawn and subsequently crashing into a Nissan Micra and then the detachment itself.

The driver and sole occupant of the Equinox was arrested and transported to the Port Hawkesbury RCMP Detachment where police allege she refused to provide breath samples. She was later taken to hospital by EHS for medical assessment.

The exterior and interior of the Waycobah RCMP Detachment were damaged as a result of the collision; however, the detachment remains open.

24-year-old Trinity Bernard of Waycobah, faces charges of flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of a conveyance, refusal of a demand, and two counts of Mischief.

The investigation is ongoing.