Charges Laid after Fentanyl and Fluorofentanyl Seized at a Pictou County Home

RCMP in Pictou County have charged three people and seized synthetic drugs after a search of a local home.

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit began an investigation after a suspicious package moved by courier was intercepted. The investigation determined that the package contained illicit, synthetic drugs with a delivery address on Three Brooks Road

After the package was claimed, the enforcement unit searched the home the item was destined for. During the search on March 27th, four people were arrested, and seized fentanyl and fluorofentanyl. Police also recovered an enclosed trailer that was reported stolen.



34-year-old Jake Bruce Murphy and 48-year-old Rebecca Lynn Pitts, both of Three Brooks are both charged with Possession of Fentanyl. Murphy also faces three counts of Failing to Comply with an Undertaking. 34-year-old Marissa Ann Sutherland of Pictou is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and two counts of Failing to Comply with an Undertaking.

All three were released on conditions pending a court appearance in Pictou on June 23rd. The fourth person arrested was released without charges.

Fentanyl is a potent opioid pain reliever and is 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin.