Charges laid after Man Barricades Himself in a Home in Pictou County

A Pictou man faces a number of firearms related charges after barricading himself in a local home Wednesday.

At around 2:45 a.m., Picotu RCMP police received a call to a home on Chestnut Street about a man in the home sending threatening messages to a woman known to him. When police arrived, they determined the man had a firearm that he was threatening to use and he was refusing to exit the home. Police began communicating with the man over the phone and continued a dialogue with him for approximately forty-five minutes. The man ultimately decided to surrender and was arrested without further incident.

23-year-old Joshua John Fawcett, faces charges of uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police remanded Fawcett into custody and he is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court for a bail hearing on December 20, 2021 at 11 a.m.