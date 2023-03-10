Charges Laid After Police in Pictou County Find Cash, Drugs in a Stellarton Home

Drug-related charges have been laid after police searched a home in Stellarton.

On Wednesday, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit with assistance from Stellarton Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridge Avenue.

Police seized a quantity of cash, hydromorphone, diazepam and cocaine.

A 44-year-old Pictou County man was arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Police also arrested and charged a 27-year- old Pictou County male with Failing to Comply with the Conditions of a Release Order. Both were released on an undertaking and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on June 12th.

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit continue to investigate.