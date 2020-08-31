Charges Laid Following a Disturbance at a New Glasgow Lounge

New Glasgow Regional Police say a 19-year-old man is facing four charges in connection with an incident at a local lounge Saturday night. Police say a staff member at the lounge was assaulted while removing someone from the business.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Pictou County at the scene and he was transported back to the New Glasgow Police Station. Police say several of the charges laid against the man are related to assault on Police where it’s alleged several officers were spit on by the suspect.

The man has been charged with Assaulting a Police Officer, Uttering Threats, Resisting Arrest and Breach of Probation.

The man has been remanded in custody and will be appearing in Provincial Court.