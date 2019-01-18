Charges laid following a number of Break ins in the Cheticamp area

A Cheticamp man faces a number of charges following a string of break-ins.

52-year-old Maurice Larade faces four counts of break and enter, four counts of mischief over $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply, and one count of possession of a break in instrument.

Police arrested Larade in relation to three breaks occurring on December 27, January 12, and January 14, at two restaurants in the community. He was arrested on January 14 and released on conditions.

On January 16, a suspect again broke into one of the businesses, broke a window in the back of the building, entered it and took five bottles of wine.

Larade was arrested and charged in relation to this incident as well. He was remanded following the arrest and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court yesterday. He is being held in custody until his court appearance on January 21