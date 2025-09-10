Charges Laid following a Road Rage Incident in Richmond County

RCMP Northeast Traffic Services and Richmond County District RCMP charged one man after a road rage incident near East Bay.

On September 4, at approximately 5:20 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of erratic driving on Highway 4. Investigators learned that a man driving a black Mitsubishi car repeatedly swerved in an apparent attempt to cause a collision with another vehicle and brandished a knife towards the driver of that vehicle. The two drivers were not known to one another.

Officers later located the driver and the car parked at a local home.

50-year-old Scott Wells of Framboise has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and two counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order. He had a first court appearance on Monday at Sydney Provincial Court.

RCMP reminds the public that anyone who witnesses erratic or unsafe driving should call 911 and provide as many details as possible about the vehicle(s), the location, and the unsafe actions observed.