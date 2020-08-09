Charges laid following a Stabbing in Inverness on Friday Evening

RCMP say a 54-year-old man is facing charges after a serious assault in a parking lot on Central Avenue in Inverness.

Police say police were called to the scene around 7:20 Friday night. RCMP say officers found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed by a man known to him following an argument. Investigators say the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital by EHS personnel. Police say the 54-year-old man was arrested a short time later when he turned himself in at the Inverness RCMP Detachment.

The man is charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. He has been remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Port Hawkesbury on Monday.

RCMP are continuing their investigation.