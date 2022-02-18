Charges Laid following Stand-off in Westville

Westville Police Service charged two men following an incident on Munro Street.

At approximately 10:46 a.m. on February 16, police responded to a report of a man walking into a home on Munro Street brandishing a firearm. Police secured the area around the home with the assistance of the Stellarton Police Service, New Glasgow Regional Police, Pictou County District RCMP, Northeast RCMP Traffic Services and the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit.

Police attempted negotiations with the individuals inside the home, however they were unsuccessful. The Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and RCMP Police Dog Services were called in to provide further assistance, along with EHS and the Westville Fire Department.

After several hours, RCMP ERT entered the home with a warrant and safely arrested six people inside. No one was injured during this incident. Police have since executed a search warrant on the home and during the search, police seized a stolen rifle and a pistol.

A release from the RCMP states police will charge two men with counts of Careless Use of a Firearm; Unsafe Storage of a Firearm; Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose; Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm; Possession of a Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized; Possession of a Restricted Weapon with Ammunition; Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Crime; and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order.

Both remain in custody. Police released the other four individuals without charge.