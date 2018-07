The New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit has arrested a 20-year-old Town resident in connection with a robbery on Forbes Street. The robbery occurred last Thursday evening around 10 p.m. Police say the victim reported that a male had a firearm and robbed him of his personal items.

Police arrested the man on Friday afternoon and charged him with Robbery with an Offensive Weapon and Breach of Probation. He was remanded in custody and due to appear in Provincial Court this morning.