Charges laid from Two Car Collision in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a two vehicle collision yesterday on East River Road,

New Glasgow, at 12:10 p.m..

Police say the collision involved a lone 57- year old male driver, driving a 2018 Subaru Outback, travelling Northbound on East River Road colliding with a second vehicle, a 2008 Honda Civic, driven by a lone 29-year-old male who travelling Westbound out of a private road leading onto East River Road. Neither of the drivers were injured.

Police say both vehicles sustained substantial damage and the Subaru Outback was towed from the scene.

The 29-year-old driver faces charges of driving without a license, driving without insurance, and failing to yield to the right of way.

Police continue to investigate the incident