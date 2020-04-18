Charges Laid from Two Vehicle Crash in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police say charges have been laid in connection with a two vehicle crash on Stellarton Road and Munroe Avenue. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 Friday afternoon.

Police say a Ford Edge was travelling on Military Lane in the wrong direction and entered the Stellarton Road intersection, colliding with a Honda SUV HR-V continuing on Munroe Avenue. Police allege the driver of the Ford Edge failed to stop at the scene.

The police department’s K-9 Unit was called in and tracked a suspect to his home. Police surrounded the home and a man was arrested without incident.

No one was hurt in the crash. The Honda SUV had to be towed from the area.

Police say the driver of the Ford Edge, a 38-year-old New Glasgow man has been charged with Dangerous Driving and having no insurance. He was released on conditions is to appear on the charges in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date.