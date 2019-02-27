Charges laid in a Drive-By Shooting Incident in Pictou County

ON January 3, Pictou District RCMP responded to a complaint of shots fired at a residence and vehicle on East River East Side Road in Churchville, Pictou County. No one was injured in the incident.

Police say three male suspects were in a grey four-door pickup truck and one of them fired a long gun at the residence.

Last Friday, police charged 25-year-old Drew Randal McCabe of Central West River, Pictou County, in relation to the incident. McCabe faces charges of Discharging a Firearm in a Reckless Manner, Using a Firearm While Committing an Indictable Offence, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, mischief, and possession of a firearm while prohibited. McCabe is in custody and was set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court yesterday.

The investigation into the matter continues.