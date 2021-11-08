Charges Laid in Connection with a House Party in Pictou

RCMP say a 22-year-old man faces a number of charges after shots were fired at a house party on Veteran’s Drive in Pictou on October 31st.

Police allege early that morning, a man shot at a woman outside a home. The woman wasn’t injured, ran inside and locked the door. Police also allege the man smashed a door window in the house, got inside and stabbed a person before being tackled by people at the party.

Some of the victims were treated in hospital as a result of the incident, but no one was seriously hurt.

Police say Dylan MacNeil has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Break and Enter, two counts of Assault With a Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Uttering Threats, Possession of a Weapon or Imitation, Careless Use of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and Endangering Life. MacNeil is scheduled to appear and Pictou Provincial Court tomorrow.