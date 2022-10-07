Charges laid in Mulgrave Home Invasion

Inverness County District RCMP charged two men and are seeking information on other suspects in a home invasion that occurred on Tower Road in Mulgrave.

On October 1, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Tower Rd. in Mulgrave. RCMP officers learned that a group of men had forced their way into the home and assaulted four people, before fleeing the area. RCMP officers collected evidence at the scene and all four victims were transported to St. Martha’s hospital by ambulance for treatment. Two of the victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and two of the victims suffered minor injuries.

On October 5, 2022, RCMP officers safely arrested two men and both were held in custody overnight.

Craig Edward Ryan, 51, and, Craig Evan Ryan, 23, both of Mulgrave, each faces two counts of assault, three counts of mischief, and one county each of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and break and enter.

Both men appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court yesterday and were released on conditions. They will return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on October 31, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP officers are continuing their efforts to identify the rest of the men that were involved in the home invasion. Officers are also aware of a video of the incident that is circulating within the community. Anyone with information on this incident, or who has a copy of the video, is asked to contact the Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.