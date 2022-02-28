Charges laid in Two Vehicle Collision in New Glasgow

Charges have been laid following a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in New Glasgow.

Police responded to the crash site, at the intersection of High and Bernard Streets at 7:30 a.m.

Police allege the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, a Toyota Corolla fled the scene and was later located by officers. Police say a 37-year-old man has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Stop after an Accident.

Police say the man was released on an undertaking and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court at a later date.

Both vehicles, the Corolla and a Ford Escape, sustained extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash. Police continue to investigate.