Charlottetown Islanders, with three local players on its Roster 6-1 so Far in the QMJHL

Charlottetown Islanders head coach and general manager Jim Hulton said things are going well so far this season for the QMJHL squad. Hulton is in his 11th year with the Islanders, having spent three years as assistant coach of the Florida Panthers in the National Hockey League from 2008 to 2011.

The Islanders are 6-1 so far this season and have three players with a local connection to the area; Tyler and Brady Peddle out of Antigonish along with Owen Conrad out of Stellarton.

In terms of continuing their success, Hulton said the teams who continue to improve throughout the season are the ones to contend with come playoff time. He said the team will have to continue to get better and stay consistent in their approach.

The Islanders host the Saint John Seadogs this evening at 7 p.m.